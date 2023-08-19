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Jaguar F-Pace vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Pace and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Pace vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-pace Xc40 recharge
BrandJaguarVolvo
Price₹ 72.9 Lakhs₹ 54.95 Lakhs
Range-418-592
Mileage12.9 to 19.3 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-69 kWh
Engine Capacity1997 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

Filters
F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel
₹72.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
E60 Plus
₹54.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Jaguar F-Pace Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Door View Of Driver Seat
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm420 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
19.3 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm238 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4Dual Synchronous motor with permanent magnet
Driving Range
1158 km592 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8 seconds7.3 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Max Speed
210 kmph180 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R19-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Integral Link with Coil SpringsIndependent Suspension with Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers,Stabilizer Bar
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil SpringsMacPherson Strut, Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R19-
Length
4747 mm4440 mm
Wheelbase
2874 mm2702 mm
Height
1664 mm1647 mm
Width
2071 mm1863 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
Chrome InsertsNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
AluminiumYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoFootwell Lamps
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedNot Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+13
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
11.4 inch9 inch
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,58,68557,63,551
Ex-Showroom Price
72,90,00054,95,000
RTO
9,21,55029,000
Insurance
2,46,6352,39,051
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,81,8101,23,881

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19 Aug 2023
Volvo has launched a new entry-level variant of its XXC40 Recharge electric SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
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19 Mar 2024
Jaguar is working on the F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition and SVR 575 Edition, which will mark the end of the ICE-powered luxury SUV.
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26 May 2024
Volvo has launched a new entry-level variant of its XXC40 Recharge electric SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
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7 Mar 2024
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Jaguar F-Pace production ends as brand closes chapter on 90-year-long ICE era
23 Dec 2025
The Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge were recently rebranded to EX40 EC40 respectively
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