In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Pace and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel, Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 68.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D4 Inscription. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. S90: 1969 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Pace vs S90 Comparison