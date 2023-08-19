In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Pace and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Pace vs C40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F-pace
|C40 recharge
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 72.9 Lakhs
|₹ 62.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|530 km/charge
|Mileage
|12.9 to 19.3 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|78 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)