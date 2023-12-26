Saved Articles

Jaguar F-Pace vs Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

In 2023 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Pace and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel
₹69.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4Petrol Hybrid
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1158948
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.316.35
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
DieselHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,06,5421,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
69,99,00089,90,000
RTO
8,81,3758,99,030
Insurance
2,25,6673,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,74,2412,19,016

