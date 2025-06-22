hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsF-Pace vs Superb [2023-2024]

Jaguar F-Pace vs Skoda Superb [2023-2024]

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Pace and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Pace vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-pace Superb [2023-2024]
BrandJaguarSkoda
Price₹ 72.9 Lakhs₹ 54 Lakhs
Mileage12.9 to 19.3 kmpl18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel
₹72.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Superb [2023-2024]
Skoda Superb [2023-2024]
L&K
₹54 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Jaguar F-Pace Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19.3 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4Engine type Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system
Driving Range
1158 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R19235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Integral Link with Coil SpringsMulti-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil SpringsMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R19205 / 55 R16
Length
4747 mm4869 mm
Wheelbase
2874 mm2836 mm
Height
1664 mm1503 mm
Width
2071 mm1864 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres66 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
Aluminium-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Fog Lights
LEDLED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+11
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
11.4 inch23.3 inch
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialPartial
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,58,68562,09,190
Ex-Showroom Price
72,90,00054,00,000
RTO
9,21,5505,69,000
Insurance
2,46,6352,39,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,81,8101,33,459

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Developed by 28 students from the Skoda Auto Vocational School, this custom project commemorates founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement
Skoda transforms Superb iV Wagon into L&K 130 hybrid pickup for 130th anniversary
22 Jun 2025
Jaguar F-Pace is available in the single R-Dynamic variant with petrol and diesel engine options
Jaguar F-Pace SUV and F-Type get more expensive in India. Check out new prices
19 Aug 2023
The Toyota Camry and the Skoda Superb are both premium mid-size sedans with a wide range of features and a luxurious, upmarket interior.
2025 Toyota Camry vs Skoda Superb: Which premium sedan should you buy
12 Dec 2024
Jaguar is working on the F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition and SVR 575 Edition, which will mark the end of the ICE-powered luxury SUV.
Jaguar F-Pace to say goodbye with two new special editions
26 May 2024
The final Jaguar F-Pace rolls off the Solihull assembly line, marking the end of the brand’s internal combustion era
Jaguar F-Pace production ends as brand closes chapter on 90-year-long ICE era
23 Dec 2025
The record was set using a completely standard Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI, no performance tweaks, no exotic modifications. The car used was the Essence trim, powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 148 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox.
Skoda Superb diesel covers 2,831 km on a single tank, sets efficiency record
24 Oct 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

<p>Jaguar XE 2020 seeks to once again take the entry-level luxury sedan segment by storm and now offers even better looks and an upgraded cabin to make a case for itsel</p>
Jaguar XE 2020 drive review: New style and substance with trust old heart
22 Feb 2020
Skoda has launched its first sub-compact SUV Kylaq in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda plans to grab a significant share in the segment with the Kylaq's practical, less flashy character and its aggressive pricing to challenge the more fancied rivals.
Skoda Kylaq review: Aggressive pricing, practical to drive. Should you buy the Nexon, Brezza, Sonet rival?
25 Jan 2025
Skoda has unveiled the new avatar of the Superb sedan for global markets. It is expected to make a return to the Indian markets later on.
2024 Skoda Superb first look video: May launch in India soon
3 Nov 2023
Skoda Kylaq has become the first car from the Czech auto giant to undergo Bharat NCAP crash tests. The Kylaq now joins the likes of Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO in the list of sub-compact SUVs to secure highest safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
Skoda Kylaq scores five-star rating at Bharat NCAP. Watch crash test video of India's safest sub-compact SUV
16 Jan 2025
Jaguar Land Rover on Monday announced the opening of bookings for F-Pace SVR performance SUV in India.
2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR: Top 10 features
21 Jun 2021
<p>Our video review of the stunning Jaguar F-Type Coupe in India.</p>
Jaguar F-type coupe India Drive Review
21 Aug 2014
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers