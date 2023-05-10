In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Pace and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Pace vs 718 Comparison