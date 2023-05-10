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Jaguar F-Pace vs Porsche 718

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Pace and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Pace vs 718 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-pace 718
BrandJaguarPorsche
Price₹ 72.9 Lakhs₹ 85.46 Lakhs
Mileage12.9 to 19.3 kmpl9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1988 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel
₹72.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Jaguar F-Pace Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Door View Of Driver Seat
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19.3 kmpl13.51
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4MA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Driving Range
1158 km729.54
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres5.5
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverNo
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R19235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Link with Coil SpringsMcPherson Spring-Strut
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil SpringsMcPherson Spring-Strut
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R19265 / 458 R18
Length
4747 mm4379
Wheelbase
2874 mm2475
Height
1664 mm1295
Width
2071 mm1801
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1
Seating Capacity
5 Person2
Doors
5 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres54
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraOptional
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesOptional
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
Aluminium-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingRemote Operated
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoOptional
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearOptional
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesOptional
Headlights
LEDBi-Xenon Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesOptional
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
YesOptional
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
11.4 inch-
Voice Command
YesOptional
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoOptional
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather + Alcantara
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoOptional
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial-
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,58,6851,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
72,90,0001,25,63,000
RTO
9,21,55013,10,300
Insurance
2,46,6355,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,81,8103,09,291
Expert Rating
-

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