In 2024 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Pace and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Pace and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 69.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC.
F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage.
GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Pace vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F-pace
|Gls [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 69.99 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Cr
|Mileage
|12.9 to 19.3 kmpl
|10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|2925 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6