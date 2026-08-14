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Jaguar F-Pace vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Pace and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Price starts at Rs. 63.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. AMG GLA35: 1991 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Pace vs AMG GLA35 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-pace Amg gla35
BrandJaguarMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 72.9 Lakhs₹ 63.5 Lakhs
Mileage12.9 to 19.3 kmpl13.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel
₹72.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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AMG GLA35
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35
4MATIC
₹63.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jaguar F-Pace Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Infotainment System Main Menu
Taillight
Door View Of Driver Seat
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm400 Nm @ 3000-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19.3 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm302 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I42.0L
Driving Range
1158 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8 seconds5.1 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 kmph250 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R19235 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Link with Coil SpringsMultilink, Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar with Electronic Damping Control
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil SpringsMacPherson Strut with Transverse Control Arm, Coil Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar with Electronic Damping Control
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R19235 / 45 R19
Length
4747 mm4436 mm
Wheelbase
2874 mm2729 mm
Height
1664 mm1588 mm
Width
2071 mm1849 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres51 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
Chrome InsertsSilver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicPanoramic
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
AluminiumMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
38
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
11.4 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Single ToneBlack with Contrast Red Stitching, optional Light Aluminium Trim
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,58,68571,01,589
Ex-Showroom Price
72,90,00063,50,000
RTO
9,21,5506,45,330
Insurance
2,46,6351,05,759
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,81,8101,52,640
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty looksRelatively spacious cabin

Cons

ExpensiveMisses on V6 engine

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