In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Pace and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Price starts at Rs. 63.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. AMG GLA35: 1991 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Pace vs AMG GLA35 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F-pace
|Amg gla35
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 72.9 Lakhs
|₹ 63.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.9 to 19.3 kmpl
|13.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4