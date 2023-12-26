Saved Articles

Jaguar F-Pace vs Lexus RX [2017-2023]

In 2023 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Pace and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel
₹69.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RX [2017-2023]
Lexus RX [2017-2023]
450hL
₹1.04 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I43.5L 2GR-FXS V6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
11581076
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm335 Nm @ 4600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19.316.55
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm259 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
DieselHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3456 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
13
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,06,5421,19,21,309
Ex-Showroom Price
69,99,0001,03,95,000
RTO
8,81,37510,93,500
Insurance
2,25,6674,32,309
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,74,2412,56,235

