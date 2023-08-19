In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Pace and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel and Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Pace vs RX [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F-pace
|Rx [2017-2023]
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 72.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.04 Cr
|Range
|-
|1076
|Mileage
|12.9 to 19.3 kmpl
|16.55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.9 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-