In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Pace and Lexus NX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel and Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Pace vs NX Comparison