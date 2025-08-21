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Jaguar F-Pace vs Lexus NX

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Pace and Lexus NX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel and Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Pace vs NX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-pace Nx
BrandJaguarLexus
Price₹ 72.9 Lakhs₹ 66.59 Lakhs
Range-997 km/charge
Mileage12.9 to 19.3 kmpl17.8 - 17.8 kmpl
Battery Capacity-1.6 kwh
Engine Capacity1997 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel
₹72.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹66.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jaguar F-Pace Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Infotainment System Main Menu
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19.3 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm153 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
DieselHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4A25B-FXS
Driving Range
1158 km997 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8 seconds7.7 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve
Max Speed
210 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R19235 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Link with Coil SpringsDouble Wishbone with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil SpringsMacPherson Strut with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R19235 / 50 R20
Length
4747 mm4660 mm
Wheelbase
2874 mm2690 mm
Height
1664 mm1670 mm
Width
2071 mm1865 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres55 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
Chrome InsertsNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
AluminiumMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
11.4 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,58,68576,42,640
Ex-Showroom Price
72,90,00066,59,000
RTO
9,21,5506,94,900
Insurance
2,46,6352,88,240
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,81,8101,64,270

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