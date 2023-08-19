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Jaguar F-Pace vs Lexus ES

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Pace and Lexus ES, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel and Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Pace vs ES Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-pace Es
BrandJaguarLexus
Price₹ 72.9 Lakhs₹ 89.99 Lakhs
Range-580 km/charge
Mileage12.9 to 19.3 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-74.4 kWh
Engine Capacity1997 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)

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F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel
₹72.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm438 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
19.3 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm338 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4-
Driving Range
1158 km580 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8 seconds5.5s
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc
Max Speed
210 kmph200 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R19 235/45R2
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Integral Link with Coil SpringsMulti Link
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil SpringsMcpherson Stru
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R19 235/45R2
Length
4747 mm5145 mm
Wheelbase
2874 mm2950 mm
Height
1664 mm1575 mm
Width
2071 mm1920 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesPowered
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
YesPanaromic
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableYes
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredYes
Scuff Plates
Aluminium-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
All-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
38 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited200000 km
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streamingyes
Speakers
6+17 Speakers, Front & Rear
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
11.4 inch12.3 inch
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeatherette
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)Yes
Ventilated Seats
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Partial-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,58,6851,03,31,876
Ex-Showroom Price
72,90,00089,99,000
RTO
9,21,5509,53,900
Insurance
2,46,6353,78,476
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,81,8102,22,072

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