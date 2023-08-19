In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Pace and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel, Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Pace vs Range Rover Velar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F-pace
|Range rover velar
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 72.9 Lakhs
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.9 to 19.3 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4