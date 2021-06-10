|Engine Type
|2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
|2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 Petrol
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|1058
|804
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|12.9
|8.93
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Blower, Vents On Roof and Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹79,31,567
|₹1,01,12,133
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹69,99,000
|₹88,06,000
|RTO
|₹7,06,400
|₹9,34,600
|Insurance
|₹2,25,667
|₹3,71,033
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,70,480
|₹2,17,349