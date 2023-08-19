In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Pace and Jeep Grand Cherokee, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel, Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Pace vs Grand Cherokee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F-pace
|Grand cherokee
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 72.9 Lakhs
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.9 to 19.3 kmpl
|7.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4