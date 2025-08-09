In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu V-Cross and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Cross vs T-Roc Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V-cross
|T-roc
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 21.05 Lakhs
|₹ 21.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1898 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4