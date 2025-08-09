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Isuzu V-Cross vs Volkswagen T-Roc

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu V-Cross and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Cross vs T-Roc Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-cross T-roc
BrandIsuzuVolkswagen
Price₹ 21.05 Lakhs₹ 21.35 Lakhs
Mileage16.13 to 23.24 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1898 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual
₹21.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
1.5 TSI
₹21.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Isuzu V-Cross Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Ac Controls
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled1.5L TSI EVO with ACT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres5.5
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone, Coil SpringIndependent with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Soft Ride, Leaf SpringTwist beam axle with separate spring & shock absorber
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16215 / 55 R17
Length
5295 mm4234
Wheelbase
3095 mm2590
Kerb Weight
1835 kg1350
Height
1785 mm1573
Width
1860 mm1819
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres59
Features
Check Vehicle Status via App
No-
Emergency Call Button
No-
Find My Car
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch downFront & Rear
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Cabin-ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoHalogen on front, Halogen on rear
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:0060:40 split
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,96,76324,51,787
Ex-Showroom Price
21,04,58021,35,000
RTO
2,79,0722,24,230
Insurance
1,12,61192,057
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,66552,698
Expert Rating
-

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