In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu V-Cross and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Cross vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V-cross
|Tiguan [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 21.05 Lakhs
|₹ 38.17 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|13.54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1898 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4