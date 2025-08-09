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HomeCompare CarsV-Cross vs Tiguan [2021-2025]

Isuzu V-Cross vs Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025]

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu V-Cross and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Cross vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-cross Tiguan [2021-2025]
BrandIsuzuVolkswagen
Price₹ 21.05 Lakhs₹ 38.17 Lakhs
Mileage16.13 to 23.24 kmpl13.54 kmpl
Engine Capacity1898 cc1984 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual
₹21.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiguan [2021-2025]
Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025]
Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
₹38.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Isuzu V-Cross Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled2.0 TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm187 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres5.39 metres
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone, Coil SpringIndependent Suspension with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Soft Ride, Leaf SpringIndependent Suspension by Four-link Axle
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16235 / 55 R18
Length
5295 mm4509 mm
Wheelbase
3095 mm2679 mm
Kerb Weight
1835 kg1703 kg
Height
1785 mm1665 mm
Width
1860 mm1839 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres60 litres
Features
Check Vehicle Status via App
No-
Emergency Call Button
No-
Find My Car
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch downFront & Rear
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoIlluminated
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Cabin-ReleaseFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoHalogen
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Pedestrian)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:0040:20:40 split
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,96,76344,06,732
Ex-Showroom Price
21,04,58038,16,900
RTO
2,79,0724,10,690
Insurance
1,12,6111,78,642
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,66594,717

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