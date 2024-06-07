HT Auto
Isuzu V-Cross vs Toyota Hilux

In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 25.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Z 4x4 MT, Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 30.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for STD 4X4 MT. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Hilux: 2755 cc engine, 10 to 12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Cross vs Hilux Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-cross Hilux
BrandIsuzuToyota
Price₹ 25.52 Lakhs₹ 30.4 Lakhs
Mileage16.13 to 23.24 kmpl10 to 12 kmpl
Engine Capacity1898 cc2755 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Z 4x4 MT
₹25.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hilux
Toyota Hilux
STD 4X4 MT
₹30.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo IntercooledFour Cylinder Inline Turbocharged
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres6.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Alloy Steel
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R18265 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone, Coil SpringDouble Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Soft Ride, Leaf SpringLeaf Spring Rigid Axle
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R18265 / 65 R17
Length
5332 mm5325 mm
Wheelbase
3095 mm3085 mm
Height
1855 mm1865 mm
Width
1880 mm1855 mm
Bootspace
215 litres435 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person 5 Person
Doors
4 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres80 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,17,36435,98,183
Ex-Showroom Price
25,52,00030,40,000
RTO
3,35,0004,09,000
Insurance
1,29,8641,48,683
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,85477,338
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Massive road presenceExtreme off-road capabilitiesRobust build quality
Cons
Rather basic cabinBumpy ride quality on conventional roads

