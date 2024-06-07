In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 25.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Z 4x4 MT, Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 30.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for STD 4X4 MT. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Hilux: 2755 cc engine, 10 to 12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Cross vs Hilux Comparison