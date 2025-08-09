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Isuzu V-Cross vs Toyota Fortuner

In 2026 when choosing among the Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Cross vs Fortuner Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-cross Fortuner
BrandIsuzuToyota
Price₹ 21.05 Lakhs₹ 34.76 Lakhs
Range-821
Mileage16.13 to 23.24 kmpl10.3 to 14.6 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1898 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual
₹21.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT
₹34.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu V-Cross Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled2TR-FE I4 Dual VVT-i
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres5.8
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16265 / 65 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone, Coil SpringDouble Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Soft Ride, Leaf Spring4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16265 / 65 R17
Length
5295 mm4795
Wheelbase
3095 mm2745
Kerb Weight
1835 kg-
Height
1785 mm1835
Width
1860 mm1855
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres80
Features
Check Vehicle Status via App
No-
Emergency Call Button
No-
Find My Car
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch downFront & Rear
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Cabin-ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoLED on front, Halogen on rear
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (ANCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoOptional
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:0060:40 split
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,96,76340,08,767
Ex-Showroom Price
21,04,58034,76,000
RTO
2,79,0723,51,900
Insurance
1,12,6111,80,367
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,66586,164

Fortuner Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
MG Glosterundefined | Diesel | Automatic₹41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Fortuner vs Gloster
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jeep Meridianundefined | Diesel | Manual,Automatic₹23.33 - 37.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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