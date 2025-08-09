In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu V-Cross and Skoda octavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual, Skoda octavia Price starts at Rs. 25.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Octavia 2.0 Style. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.81 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Cross vs octavia Comparison