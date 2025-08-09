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Isuzu V-Cross vs Skoda karoq

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu V-Cross and Skoda karoq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual, Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Cross vs karoq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-cross Karoq
BrandIsuzuSkoda
Price₹ 21.05 Lakhs₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Mileage16.13 to 23.24 kmpl14.49 kmpl
Engine Capacity1898 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual
₹21.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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karoq
Skoda karoq
Karoq 1.5 TSI
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Isuzu V-Cross Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled1.5 TSI with ACT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres5.1 metres
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Soft Ride, Leaf SpringTwist-beam axle
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16215 / 55 R17
Length
5295 mm4382 mm
Wheelbase
3095 mm2638 mm
Kerb Weight
1835 kg1320 kg
Height
1785 mm1624 mm
Width
1860 mm1841 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres50 litres
Features
Check Vehicle Status via App
No-
Emergency Call Button
No-
Find My Car
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch downFront & Rear
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Cabin-ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoLED,Halogen
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:0060:40 split
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,96,76328,87,540
Ex-Showroom Price
21,04,58024,99,000
RTO
2,79,0722,65,900
Insurance
1,12,6111,05,992
Accessories Charges
016,648
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,66562,064

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