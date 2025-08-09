In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu V-Cross and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Cross vs Pajero Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V-cross
|Pajero sport
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 21.05 Lakhs
|₹ 27.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1898 cc
|2477 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4