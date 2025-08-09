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Isuzu V-Cross vs Mitsubishi Outlander

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu V-Cross and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual, Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Cross vs Outlander Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-cross Outlander
BrandIsuzuMitsubishi
Price₹ 21.05 Lakhs₹ 26.93 Lakhs
Mileage16.13 to 23.24 kmpl8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1898 cc2360 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual
₹21.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Outlander
Mitsubishi Outlander
Outlander 4X4
₹26.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Isuzu V-Cross Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled4B 12 2.4 DOCH
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm222 Nm @ 4100 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm165 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 4
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2360 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres5.3 metres
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16215 / 70 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMacPherson coil springs with stabilizer bar
Rear Suspension
Soft Ride, Leaf SpringMulti-link coil spring with stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16215 / 70 R16
Length
5295 mm4695 mm
Wheelbase
3095 mm2670 mm
Kerb Weight
1835 kg1602 kg
Height
1785 mm1710 mm
Width
1860 mm1810 mm
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres60 litres
Features
Check Vehicle Status via App
No-
Emergency Call Button
No-
Find My Car
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoDecals
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch downFront & Rear
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Cabin-ReleaseInternal with Remote
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Headlights
LED ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoLED
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoCentre
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:0060:40 split
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,96,76331,11,211
Ex-Showroom Price
21,04,58026,93,000
RTO
2,79,0722,85,300
Insurance
1,12,6111,32,911
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,66566,872

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