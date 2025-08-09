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Isuzu V-Cross vs MINI Cooper

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu V-Cross and MINI Cooper, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual, MINI Cooper Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door Hatchback. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Cooper: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Cross vs Cooper Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-cross Cooper
BrandIsuzuMINI
Price₹ 21.05 Lakhs₹ 38 Lakhs
Mileage16.13 to 23.24 kmpl16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1898 cc1998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual
₹21.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Cooper
MINI Cooper
3 Door Hatchback
₹38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu V-Cross Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Steering Controls
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Configuration Selector Knob
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Specification
Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled2.0 Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm189 bhp
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres-
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone, Coil SpringSingle joint spring-strut front axle
Rear Suspension
Soft Ride, Leaf SpringMultiple control-arm rear axle
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16195 / 55 R16
Length
5295 mm3850
Wheelbase
3095 mm2495
Kerb Weight
1835 kg-
Height
1785 mm1414
Width
1860 mm1727
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person4
Doors
4 Doors3
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres44
Features
Check Vehicle Status via App
No-
Emergency Call Button
No-
Find My Car
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch downFront Only
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Cabin-ReleaseInternal with Remote
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront Only
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoLED on front, LED on rear
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00-
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,96,76343,87,490
Ex-Showroom Price
21,04,58038,00,000
RTO
2,79,0724,09,000
Insurance
1,12,6111,77,990
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,66594,304

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