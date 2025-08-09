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Isuzu V-Cross vs MG Gloster

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu V-Cross and MG Gloster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual, MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Cross vs Gloster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-cross Gloster
BrandIsuzuMG
Price₹ 21.05 Lakhs₹ 41.07 Lakhs
Mileage16.13 to 23.24 kmpl10 kmpl
Engine Capacity1898 cc1996 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual
₹21.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gloster
MG Gloster
Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
₹41.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu V-Cross Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Ac Controls
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled2.0L SC20M Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm373.5 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm159 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres-
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16255 / 55 R19
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone, Coil SpringDual Helix Independent Suspension
Rear Suspension
Soft Ride, Leaf SpringFive Link Integral Suspension
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16255 / 55 R19
Length
5295 mm4985 mm
Wheelbase
3095 mm2950 mm
Kerb Weight
1835 kg2510 kg
Height
1785 mm1867 mm
Width
1860 mm1926 mm
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres75 litres
Features
Check Vehicle Status via App
No-
Emergency Call Button
No-
Find My Car
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch downFront & Rear
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoMetallic
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Cabin-ReleaseFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoHalogen
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (ANCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:0060:40 split
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,96,76347,70,605
Ex-Showroom Price
21,04,58041,06,800
RTO
2,79,0725,23,680
Insurance
1,12,6111,39,625
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,6651,02,538
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Massive road presenceSpacious cabinExhaustive feature list

Cons

ExpensiveNo petrol engine

Gloster Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
MG Glosterundefined | Diesel | Automatic₹41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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