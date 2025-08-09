In 2026 when choosing among the Isuzu V-Cross and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual and Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Invicto: 1987 cc engine, 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Cross vs Invicto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V-cross
|Invicto
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 21.05 Lakhs
|₹ 24.97 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1208 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1898 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-