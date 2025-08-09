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Isuzu V-Cross vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto

In 2026 when choosing among the Isuzu V-Cross and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual and Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Invicto: 1987 cc engine, 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Cross vs Invicto Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-cross Invicto
BrandIsuzuMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 21.05 Lakhs₹ 24.97 Lakhs
Range-1208 km/charge
Mileage16.13 to 23.24 kmpl23.24 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1898 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual
₹21.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu V-Cross Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Ac Controls
Steering Controls
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Configuration Selector Knob
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Specification
Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm188 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm150 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres-
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Soft Ride, Leaf SpringTorsion beam
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16215 / 60 R17
Length
5295 mm4755 mm
Wheelbase
3095 mm2850 mm
Kerb Weight
1835 kg1620 kg
Height
1785 mm1795 mm
Width
1860 mm1845 mm
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres52 litres
Features
Check Vehicle Status via App
No-
Emergency Call Button
No-
Find My Car
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch downFront & Rear
Door Pockets
Front-
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Cabin-Release-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Fog Lights
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00No
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,96,76328,38,247
Ex-Showroom Price
21,04,58024,97,400
RTO
2,79,0722,54,570
Insurance
1,12,61185,777
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,66561,004
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinDecent feature listStrong hybrid for enhanced mileage

Cons

Largely identical to Innova HycrossSuspension bit too soft

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Latest Car & Bike News

Both the Hi-Lander and V-Cross pick-up variants have received price hikes
Isuzu V-Cross pick-up prices hiked in India on select trims
9 Aug 2025
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2 May 2024
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Auto recap, August 9: Second-gen Honda Amaze offers, Isuzu V-Cross price hiked, Zelo Knight+ launched & more…
10 Aug 2025
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto scored 30.43 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety during Bharat NCAP crash test, while the Toyota Innova Hycross had scored 30.47 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety in the same test.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Which MPV provides better safety
26 Sept 2025
Maruti Suzuki is expected to announce a price cut soon.
Alto K10 to Invicto: Maruti Suzuki may roll out massive price cuts across range. Here's how much to expect
7 Sept 2025
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores a 5-star safety rating from the Bharat NCAP
Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores 5-star crash test safety rating in Bharat NCAP
25 Sept 2025
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Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
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Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
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