In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu V-Cross and Mahindra Alturas G4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 25.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Z 4x4 MT, Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Cross vs Alturas G4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V-cross
|Alturas g4
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 25.52 Lakhs
|₹ 28.77 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|12.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1898 cc
|2157 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4