Isuzu V-Cross vs Mahindra Alturas G4

In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu V-Cross and Mahindra Alturas G4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 25.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Z 4x4 MT, Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Cross vs Alturas G4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-cross Alturas g4
BrandIsuzuMahindra
Price₹ 25.52 Lakhs₹ 28.77 Lakhs
Mileage16.13 to 23.24 kmpl12.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1898 cc2157 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Z 4x4 MT
₹25.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
2WD AT
₹28.77 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled2.2 Litre
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm420 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm178 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2157 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres5.5
Rear Brake Type
DrumVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R18255 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone, Coil SpringDouble Wishbone with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Soft Ride, Leaf Spring5-Link Suspension with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R18255 / 60 R18
Length
5332 mm4850
Wheelbase
3095 mm2865
Height
1855 mm1845
Width
1880 mm1960
Bootspace
215 litres234
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres70
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
23
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,17,36433,77,901
Ex-Showroom Price
25,52,00028,77,260
RTO
3,35,0003,64,488
Insurance
1,29,8641,02,853
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,85471,901

