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Isuzu V-Cross vs Kia Carnival

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu V-Cross and Kia Carnival, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual, Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Cross vs Carnival Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-cross Carnival
BrandIsuzuKia
Price₹ 21.05 Lakhs₹ 63.91 Lakhs
Mileage16.13 to 23.24 kmpl14.85 kmpl
Engine Capacity1898 cc2151 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual
₹21.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Carnival
Kia Carnival
Limousine Plus
₹63.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu V-Cross Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Steering Controls
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled2.2L CRDi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm441 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm190 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2151 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres5.8 metres
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMacpherson Strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Soft Ride, Leaf SpringMulti Link
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16235 / 60 R18
Length
5295 mm5115 mm
Wheelbase
3095 mm3090 mm
Kerb Weight
1835 kg-
Height
1785 mm1755 mm
Width
1860 mm1985 mm
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres72 litres
Features
Check Vehicle Status via App
No-
Emergency Call Button
No-
Find My Car
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch downFront & Rear
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoIlluminated
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Cabin-ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront Only
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoLED,LED
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:0050:50 split
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,96,76374,97,280
Ex-Showroom Price
21,04,58063,91,000
RTO
2,79,0728,27,875
Insurance
1,12,6112,77,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,6651,61,145
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinLevel 2 ADASLoaded with features

Cons

Access to third row cumbersomeStorage spaces limitedNo foldout tray

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