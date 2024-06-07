HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu V-Cross and Jeep Meridian, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 25.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Z 4x4 MT, Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 29.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited 4X2 MT. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Cross vs Meridian Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-cross Meridian
BrandIsuzuJeep
Price₹ 25.52 Lakhs₹ 29.9 Lakhs
Mileage16.13 to 23.24 kmpl15 to 16 kmpl
Engine Capacity1898 cc1956 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Z 4x4 MT
₹25.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Meridian
Jeep Meridian
Limited 4X2 MT
₹29.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled2.0 L Multijet II Diesel
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R18-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMcPherson strut with Frequency Selective Damping, HRS with anti roll bar
Rear Suspension
Soft Ride, Leaf SpringMultilink with strut suspension with FSD, HRS with anti roll bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R18-
Length
5332 mm4769 mm
Wheelbase
3095 mm2782 mm
Height
1855 mm1698 mm
Width
1880 mm1859 mm
Bootspace
215 litres824 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres60 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,17,36435,27,004
Ex-Showroom Price
25,52,00029,90,000
RTO
3,35,0003,89,750
Insurance
1,29,8641,46,754
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,85475,809

Hindustan Times
Jeep Meridiannull | Diesel | Manual,Automatic29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meridian vs Fortuner

