In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu V-Cross and Jeep Meridian, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 25.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Z 4x4 MT, Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 29.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited 4X2 MT. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Cross vs Meridian Comparison