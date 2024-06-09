HT Auto
Isuzu V-Cross vs Jeep Compass

In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu V-Cross and Jeep Compass, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 25.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Z 4x4 MT, Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 20.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Cross vs Compass Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-cross Compass
BrandIsuzuJeep
Price₹ 25.52 Lakhs₹ 20.69 Lakhs
Mileage16.13 to 23.24 kmpl16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1898 cc1956 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Z 4x4 MT
₹25.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Compass
Jeep Compass
Sport 2.0 Diesel
₹20.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled2.0 Multijet II
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres5.7
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R18225 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Lower Control Arm
Rear Suspension
Soft Ride, Leaf SpringMulti Link Suspension with Strut Assembly
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R18225 / 60 R17
Length
5332 mm4405
Wheelbase
3095 mm2636
Height
1855 mm1640
Width
1880 mm1818
Bootspace
215 litres438
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres60
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,17,36424,45,425
Ex-Showroom Price
25,52,00020,69,000
RTO
3,35,0002,71,425
Insurance
1,29,8641,04,500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,85452,561
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Great handlingComfortable on long tripsEngine has low-end grunt
Cons
Lazy gearboxNo petrol engine

