|Engine Type
|Ddi VGS Turbo Intercooled
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
|420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|4WD / AWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
|201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Third Row AC
|Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|Visual display
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Rear AC
|Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|₹84,416
|₹NaN