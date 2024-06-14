In 2026 when choosing among the Isuzu MU-X and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu MU-X Price starts at Rs. 33.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4x2 and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. MU-X: 1898 cc engine, 13.8 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
MU-X vs Camry Comparison