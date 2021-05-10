|Engine Type
|Ddi VGS Turbo Intercooled
|Turbocharged Petrol Engine
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
|320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 Gears
|Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|4WD / AWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
|188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹39,27,471
|₹40,48,783
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹33,23,000
|₹34,99,000
|RTO
|₹4,44,375
|₹3,82,900
|Insurance
|₹1,59,596
|₹1,66,383
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹84,416
|₹87,024