In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu MU-X and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu MU-X Price starts at Rs. 33.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4x2, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. MU-X: 1898 cc engine, 13.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
MU-X vs Pajero Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mu-x
|Pajero sport
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 33.23 Lakhs
|₹ 27.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.8 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1898 cc
|2477 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4