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Isuzu MU-X vs MINI Countryman

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu MU-X and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu MU-X Price starts at Rs. 33.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4x2, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. MU-X: 1898 cc engine, 13.8 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
MU-X vs Countryman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mu-x Countryman
BrandIsuzuMINI
Price₹ 33.23 Lakhs₹ 64.9 Lakhs
Mileage13.8 kmpl15.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1898 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
4x2
₹33.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu MU-X Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Specification
Engine Type
Ddi VGS Turbo Intercooled2.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 GearsAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWD4WD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm296 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R18R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)3 spokes
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Penta-link suspension, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser barMultilink
Front Suspension
Independent, Double wishbone, coil springs, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser barMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18R19
Length
48254447 mm
Wheelbase
28452692 mm
Height
18601645 mm
Width
18601843 mm
Bootspace
235505 litres
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5554 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
Yes-
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones with Fan speed control)
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanaromic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Boot-lid Opener
With KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Warranty (Years)
5-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
150000-
Cornering Headlights
NoYes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / Silver-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,27,47174,50,223
Ex-Showroom Price
33,23,00064,90,000
RTO
4,44,3756,78,000
Insurance
1,59,5962,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,4161,60,134

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