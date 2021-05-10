HT Auto
MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
4x2
₹33.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Countryman
MINI Countryman
Cooper S
₹40.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Ddi VGS Turbo Intercooled2.0 Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm280 Nm @ 1350 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm189 bhp @
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,27,47146,72,131
Ex-Showroom Price
33,23,00040,50,000
RTO
4,44,3754,34,000
Insurance
1,59,5961,87,631
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,4161,00,422
