In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu MU-X and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu MU-X Price starts at Rs. 33.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4x2, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. MU-X: 1898 cc engine, 13.8 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
MU-X vs Cooper JCW Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mu-x
|Cooper jcw
|Brand
|Isuzu
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 33.23 Lakhs
|₹ 45.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.8 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1898 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4