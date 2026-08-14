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Isuzu MU-X vs MINI Cooper JCW

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu MU-X and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu MU-X Price starts at Rs. 33.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4x2, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. MU-X: 1898 cc engine, 13.8 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
MU-X vs Cooper JCW Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mu-x Cooper jcw
BrandIsuzuMINI
Price₹ 33.23 Lakhs₹ 45.5 Lakhs
Mileage13.8 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity1898 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
4x2
₹33.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Cooper JCW
MINI Cooper JCW
Hatchback
₹45.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Isuzu MU-X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
Ddi VGS Turbo Intercooled2.0 Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm228 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedYes
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyNo
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R18195 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Penta-link suspension, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser barMultiple control-arm rear axle
Front Suspension
Independent, Double wishbone, coil springs, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser barSingle joint spring-strut front axle
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18195 / 55 R17
Length
48253850
Wheelbase
28452495
Height
18601414
Width
18601727
Bootspace
235211
No of Seating Rows
32
Seating Capacity
74
Doors
53
Fuel Tank Capacity
5544
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
ChromeBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Boot-lid Opener
With KeyInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
DriverAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Warranty (Years)
52
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
150000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoOptional
CD Player
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / SilverCustomisable
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,27,47152,41,412
Ex-Showroom Price
33,23,00045,50,000
RTO
4,44,3754,84,000
Insurance
1,59,5962,06,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,4161,12,658

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