In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu MU-X and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu MU-X Price starts at Rs. 33.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4x2, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. MU-X: 1898 cc engine, 13.8 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
MU-X vs Cooper Convertible Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mu-x
|Cooper convertible
|Brand
|Isuzu
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 33.23 Lakhs
|₹ 44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.8 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1898 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4