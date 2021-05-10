Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|Ddi VGS Turbo Intercooled
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 Gears
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹39,27,471
|₹24,52,880
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹33,23,000
|₹23,38,000
|RTO
|₹4,44,375
|₹98,380
|Insurance
|₹1,59,596
|₹16,000
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹84,416
|₹52,721