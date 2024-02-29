Saved Articles

Isuzu MU-X vs Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu MU-X and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

MU-X vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mu-x Gla [2021-2024]
BrandIsuzuMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 33.23 Lakhs₹ 48.5 Lakhs
Mileage13.8 kmpl17 to 19 kmpl
Engine Capacity1898 cc1332 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44
MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
4x2
₹33.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]
200
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Ddi VGS Turbo Intercooled1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm250 Nm @ 1620-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 GearsAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,27,47155,57,015
Ex-Showroom Price
33,23,00048,50,000
RTO
4,44,3755,14,000
Insurance
1,59,5961,92,515
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,4161,19,441

