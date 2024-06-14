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Isuzu MU-X vs Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu MU-X and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu MU-X Price starts at Rs. 33.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4x2, Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. MU-X: 1898 cc engine, 13.8 kmpl mileage. A-Class Limousine: 1332 cc engine, 17.5 to 21.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
MU-X vs A-Class Limousine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mu-x A-class limousine
BrandIsuzuMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 33.23 Lakhs₹ 46.05 Lakhs
Mileage13.8 kmpl17.5 to 21.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1898 cc1332 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
4x2
₹33.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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A-Class Limousine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
200
₹46.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu MU-X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Side Mirror Body
Rear Seats
Headlight
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
Ddi VGS Turbo Intercooled1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm 270 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R18205 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Penta-link suspension, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser barTorsion-Beam Axle
Front Suspension
Independent, Double wishbone, coil springs, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser barMcPherson Struts
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18205 / 55 R17
Length
48254549
Wheelbase
28452729
Height
18601446
Width
18601796
Bootspace
235405
No of Seating Rows
32
Seating Capacity
75
Doors
54
Fuel Tank Capacity
55-
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
ChromeBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
With KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
DriverAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Warranty (Years)
53
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
150000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black / SilverBlack with Carbon Fibre Trim, Macchiato Beige / Black with Walnut Wood Trim
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,27,47151,45,434
Ex-Showroom Price
33,23,00046,05,000
RTO
4,44,3754,70,830
Insurance
1,59,59669,104
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,4161,10,595

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