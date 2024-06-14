In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu MU-X and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu MU-X Price starts at Rs. 33.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4x2, Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. MU-X: 1898 cc engine, 13.8 kmpl mileage. A-Class Limousine: 1332 cc engine, 17.5 to 21.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
MU-X vs A-Class Limousine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mu-x
|A-class limousine
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 33.23 Lakhs
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.8 kmpl
|17.5 to 21.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1898 cc
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4