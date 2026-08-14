In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu MU-X and Mahindra Alturas G4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu MU-X Price starts at Rs. 33.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4x2, Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT. MU-X: 1898 cc engine, 13.8 kmpl mileage. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
MU-X vs Alturas G4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mu-x
|Alturas g4
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 33.23 Lakhs
|₹ 28.77 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.8 kmpl
|12.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1898 cc
|2157 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4