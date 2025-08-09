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Isuzu MU-X vs Isuzu V-Cross

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu MU-X and Isuzu V-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu MU-X Price starts at Rs. 33.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4x2, Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual. MU-X: 1898 cc engine, 13.8 kmpl mileage. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
MU-X vs V-Cross Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mu-x V-cross
BrandIsuzuIsuzu
Price₹ 33.23 Lakhs₹ 21.05 Lakhs
Mileage13.8 kmpl16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
Engine Capacity1898 cc1898 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
4x2
₹33.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual
₹21.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu MU-X Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Ddi VGS Turbo Intercooled4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.86.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R18245 / 70 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Penta-link suspension, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser barSoft Ride, Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
Independent, Double wishbone, coil springs, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser barIndependent Double Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18245 / 70 R16
Length
48255295 mm
Wheelbase
28453095 mm
Height
18601785 mm
Width
18601860 mm
Bootspace
235-
No of Seating Rows
32
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5555 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Boot-lid Opener
With KeyCabin-Release
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Warranty (Years)
5-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
150000-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontNo
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
YesYes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / Silver-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,27,47124,96,763
Ex-Showroom Price
33,23,00021,04,580
RTO
4,44,3752,79,072
Insurance
1,59,5961,12,611
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,41653,665

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