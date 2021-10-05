In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|Vento
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|3