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Isuzu D-Max vs Volkswagen T-Roc

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs T-Roc Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max T-roc
BrandIsuzuVolkswagen
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 21.35 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
1.5 TSI
₹21.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Ac Controls
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Gear Shifter
Right Side View
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel1.5L TSI EVO with ACT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS 6
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.5
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
205 R16C215 / 55 R17
Wheels
16 InchAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringIndependent with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringTwist beam axle with separate spring & shock absorber
Rear Tyres
205 R16C215 / 55 R17
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
5375 mm4234
Wheelbase
2600 mm2590
Height
1800 mm1573
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg1350
Width
1860 mm1819
Bootspace
1495 litres445
Seating Capacity
2 Person5
Doors
2 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres59
Features
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront & Rear
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16424,51,787
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,90021,35,000
RTO
1,31,8622,24,230
Insurance
69,90292,057
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02152,698
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Isuzu Motors India has launched a leasing solution for the D-MAX S-CAB to simplify fleet acquisition for businesses. The package offers a monthly rental starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,999 with zero down payment, aiming to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency for commercial vehicle operators.
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