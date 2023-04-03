In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs T-Roc Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|T-roc
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 21.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|4