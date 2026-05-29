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Isuzu D-Max vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Taigun
BrandIsuzuVolkswagen
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders--

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel1.0L TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS VI 2.0
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder999 cc
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.05 m
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C205/60 R16
Wheels
16 Inch-
Steering Type
PowerElectric
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringRear twist beam
Rear Tyres
205 R16C205/60 R16
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
5375 mm1760 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2651 mm
Height
1800 mm1612 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm4221 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres385 Litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person5
Doors
2 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres50 Litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront Only
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16412,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,90010,99,900
RTO
1,31,8621,20,620
Insurance
69,90239,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02127,092
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome European StylingPowerful EnginesWell-Balanced Ride Quality

Cons

No ADAS FunctionalityNo 360-Degree CameraComparatively Smaller Boot

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