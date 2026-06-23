In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|Polo
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|3