In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Yaris Comparison