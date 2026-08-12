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Isuzu D-Max vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2026 when choosing among the Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Urban cruiser hyryder
BrandIsuzuToyota
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 11.31 Lakhs
Range-950 km/charge
Mileage12.4 kmpl19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2499 cc-
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹11.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Instrument Cluster
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Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel1.5L K e-Drive Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
205 R16C215 / 60 R17
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
205 R16C215 / 60 R17
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
5375 mm4365 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2600 mm
Height
1800 mm1645 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1795 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres373 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres45 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront & Rear
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16412,69,285
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,90011,31,000
RTO
1,31,8621,25,730
Insurance
69,90212,555
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02127,281
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong Hybrid technologyStylish looks

Cons

Drive lacks enthusiasmCompromised boot space

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