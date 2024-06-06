In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|4