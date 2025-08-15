In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|4