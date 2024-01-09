In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs 16.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs 10.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT. D-Max: 1898 cc engine, 16.56 to 17 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less